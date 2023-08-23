4 men arrested in connection to drug trafficking plan at correctional complex

By Katy Beth Boyers
Aug. 22, 2023
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Four men were arrested in connection to illegal drug activity at the Green River Correctional Complex property.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says they were contacted by staff at the correctional complex on Aug. 18 about illegal drug activity that would happen during nighttime hours.

Deputies were told drugs would be transported from Louisville to GRCC to then be transferred into the facility.

Around 10:10 p.m. deputies saw a man later identified as Andreious Stokes exit a car and trespass onto property.

After deputies tried to stop him, Stokes fled on food across Devil’s Lake Road and into a wooded area, where he was eventually captured.

Police say Stokes attempted to destroy evidence, resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said three other unnamed subjects from Louisville were also located, arrested on felony drug charges and taken to the Muhlenberg County jail.

