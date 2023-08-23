Crime Stoppers: Trailer theft from local business

By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating a theft of a trailer from a local business.

Bowling Green Police say a trailer was stolen from a business on Mitch McConnell Way on Aug. 10 around 10 p.m.

The suspects appear to be driving a white 2008-2012 Ford Escape. 

The passenger exited the vehicle and hooked the trailer to the Escape. 

Police say, the passenger is a white male wearing a face covering, black clothing and orange gloves. The passenger also appears to have very short brown hair.

Please contact Crime Stoppers if you recognize the person in the surveillance video. 

Crime Stoppers will pay you cash for your information.

If you have information about this crime or any crimes you can call the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE,  visit their Web site at www.781CLUE.org, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.  

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.

The telephone lines are not recorded and they do not use caller ID.

