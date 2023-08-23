Excessive Heat Thursday and Friday

By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat wave will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight, we can expect some areas of clouds and that is going to keep lows in the middle 70s on the overnight. It is likely going to be a little hotter on Thursday. The heat index will eclipse 100 late in the morning and continue to range between 105 to 108 for the rest of the afternoon.

Feel-like temperatures up to 110 are possible Thursday and Friday
Feel-like temperatures up to 110 are possible Thursday and Friday(David Wolter)

The air temperature could even reach 100 by Friday. Hopefully temperatures can cool off enough to offer safer playing conditions for high school football players.

Saturday is still going to be very warm with feel-like temperatures of 100 to 105 possible. Sunday into next week is much more pleasant with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances are not looking too promising, but there could be a few isolated storms around on Saturday.

In the meantime, make sure to be safe in this heat by limiting time outside and taking frequent water breaks. Also check on the elderly and make sure to never leave a person or a pet in a vehicle for any length of time.

