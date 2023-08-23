The heat is ON!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat wave will continue through the rest of the week.

Temperatures at night are not cooling down a whole lot either as the humidity stays elevated.

Highs in the 90s along with humid conditions means feel-like temperatures of 105 to 108.

The air temperature could even reach 100 by Friday.

Make sure to be safe in this heat by limiting time outside and taking frequent water breaks.

Also check on the elderly and make sure to never leave a person or a pet in a vehicle for any length of time.

