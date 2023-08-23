Hopkinsville man arrested for multiple vehicle break-ins

Hopkinsville Police say several people reported vehicle break-ins in the area of Parkview Drive.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hopkinsville man was arrested for a string of vehicle break-ins in Christian County.

Detective Hancock investigated and sought out a search warrant for the residence of Fredrick Reeves, 21, of Hopkinsville.

Police say that search warrant yielded property that was stolen from the victim’s vehicles, including wallets, purses, and stolen credit cards that were used by Reeves throughout Hopkinsville.

Reeves was taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

A court trial date has been set for September 11 at 1:05 PM.

