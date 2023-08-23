KYTC seeks public opinion on possible KY 234 road alternatives

Alternatives proposed were adding a turn lane, implementing a roundabout, adding u-turns, and moving the Kereiakes park intersection.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet held a public meeting Tuesday evening to discuss concerns and possible road alternatives for KY 234.

“The thing that really concerns me is how fast people go from both directions from the bypass,” said Bowling Green resident Donna Moore. “They just lay on the gas and they think they can fly through that intersection.”

“Not having that middle turn lane and having traffic back up has been a big problem,” Bowling Green Resident Seth Carter said. “I’ve seen several crashes, t-bone crashes and things like that there.”

A plethora of worries from Bowling Green residents about the stretch of road, though Public Information Officer Wes Watt says the Transportation Cabinet is hoping these alternatives will give a little piece of mind.

“We had to work real hard to come up with some alternatives that would work in the space that was available,” Watt said. “None of them are maybe the ideal solution, but they are solutions. They will work and they will help improve the intersection.”

The cabinet’s meeting acted as a presentation for four possible road alternatives, with officials asking for public opinion and insight.

Alternatives proposed in order were adding a turn lane, implementing a roundabout, adding U-turns, and moving the Kereiakes Park intersection.

“We just need a turn lane to solve that traffic issue, I think that’d be a good solution and it’s cheap. Twice as cheap as most of the other ones so that’s great,” Carter said.

“I think number one is probably the least damaging to anybody’s property,” said Bowling Green resident Carole Clark. “I think that it probably makes the most sense. The others just don’t seem like good alternatives to me.”

Those in attendance were given a form to express their opinion on the alternatives, nominate a favorite, as well as voice other concerns they may have about traffic in the area.

“This is something that’s going to be years before it’s constructed. But in order to get started, this is the first step,” Watt said. “Now we can move forward with getting an alternative pick and then moving that forward through the highway plan process.”

The cabinet will still need to handle things like making the final decision and design, right of way acquisition and utility relocation before construction can fully begin.

Current timelines have construction starting sometime in 2026.

