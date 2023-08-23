Lane closures on I-65 in Warren County set for tonight

By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews will be pavement patching in two locations on I-65 in Warren County overnight Wednesday to Thursday.

Traffic is expected to be down to one lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from mile marker 26 to the 32 in both directions.

The work is expected to take one night to complete.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays during the lane closures.

