Local McDonald’s gives back to teachers with ‘Fries for Supplies’ Fundraiser

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to give back and support education, a Bowling Green McDonalds’ franchise owner is participating in the ‘Fries for Supplies’ Fundraiser.

The fundraiser is called ‘Fries for Supplies’ because those who participate in the event donate 10% of the proceeds from every a la carte french fry purchase during the week of the fundraiser to the local school districts.

Local franchisee, Michael Burrell, said he began participating in the fundraiser as a way to give back to the community and support teachers.

“We’ve chosen to donate our proceeds from this fundraiser to the Stuff the Bus Foundation, which is a great local organization that really stretches those dollars and helps get it to the right place,” Burrell said. “We’re hoping that these funds can help teachers and local school districts.”

The funds donated are then used to purchase essential school supplies, which can include anything from technology needs such as whiteboards and Chromebooks to classroom cleaning supplies.

Last year, the local McDonalds raised a little over $5,000. This year, Burrell said they are hoping to exceed that.

He also added that if you miss out on the opportunity to donate this week, you can donate directly to Stuff the Bus.

“I know that they are always accepting donations, whether it’s school supplies or monetary,” He said.

The fundraiser runs till Friday.

