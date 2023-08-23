Salvation Army offers only cooling center in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - June and July were respectively the hottest months on record, and August is currently on track to beat each of them. With no signs of summer cooling down in the coming years, cooling centers are in high demand.

The Salvation Army offers the only cooling center in Warren County. As temperatures continue to rise, they are prepared to extend their hours to help those in need.

Louisville has eight cooling centers available throughout the city, and Lexington has three that activate on days when temperatures are extreme. Those who interact daily with people experiencing homelessness and those who are most at risk during extreme temperatures say that for Bowling Green’s size, one center is not enough to address the growing need.

“I’m sure there are more needed. Unfortunately, I’m sure there are people who are on different sides of the county that don’t have access to get over here to our cooling center,” said Johnny Horton, a captain for Bowling Green’s Salvation Army. “Especially our refugees, things like that should be able to find places that are closer to their community.”

According to the CDC, over 600 people die each year due to heat-related illnesses, and that number is on the rise with temperatures growing more extreme each year.

While Warren County currently has no plans to implement government-funded centers, private citizens in neighboring communities are doing their part to help those who need it most.

Rita McGuffey, a Scottsville native, has set out a cooler of cold water for those who are experiencing homelessness or simply do not have a driver’s license and must walk to work in the heat each day.

“I’ve been where I didn’t have a car, we were in Houston, Texas. I was expecting my daughter and had a three-year-old, and I had to walk everywhere and it gets hot,” McGuffey said. “So, I would’ve loved to have been able to stop and get a bottle of cold water. God called me to do it, and I did it.”

McGuffey hopes that local governments begin to see the growing needs of those who cannot take shelter from the elements. In the meantime, she says that if there is a need, she will do what she can to fill it.

“You know, if I have two coats, I’m supposed to give a person who has none, one of them. I try to help out when I can,” said McGuffey.

The current hours for the Salvation Army’s cooling center are between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

