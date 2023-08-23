State, federal fugitive arrested in Central City following investigation

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A state and federal fugitive was arrested in Central City following a months long investigation by multiple Western Kentucky law enforcement agencies.

Kenneth Brian Fitzgerald, 35, was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree wanton endangerment. Federal drug and firearms charges are also pending against Fitzgerald.

Lee Adams, 30, of Kuttawa, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia possession. Additional charges are also pending against Adams.

Police reported they were conducting surveillance of a motel around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when they saw Fitzgerald get into a 2008 Chevrolet car. As they tried to make contact with Fitzgerald, police said he fled the scene, ramming a KSP cruiser and nearly hitting a Lyon County Sheriff deputy and a Federal ATF agent.

Police said that Fitzgerald also hit two parked, unoccupied vehicles at the motel before traveling down an embankment and entering South Second Street.

Central City Police and Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Deputies continued the pursuit. Fitzgerald lost control of his vehicle on Second Street and came to rest in a ditch line, and then fled on foot into a wooded area where he was caught.

Police seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and suspected Fentanyl in addition to a loaded firearm and other items of evidence, according to reports.

Adams was also found to be an accomplice and was arrested in Central City as well.

Both were taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

