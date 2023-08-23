Tompkinsville Police arrest man with over 100 Fentanyl pills

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tompkinsville police arrested a man in possession of 130 fentanyl pills after responding to calls of him unresponsive in his vehicle.

On Saturday, a Tompkinsville police officer found Albine Rocha Jr. in his car sweating profusely with slurred speech at a Wal-Mart.

After the officer spotted an M-30 Blue pill in Rocha’s lap, the officer had an EMT administer Narcan.

The officer seized 130 suspected Fentanyl pills along with $460 in U.S. currency and an Apple iphone.

Rocha was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance in the 1st degree, public intoxication and has a charge from being a fugitive in another state.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

