Tompkinsville Police arrest man with over 100 Fentanyl pills
TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tompkinsville police arrested a man in possession of 130 fentanyl pills after responding to calls of him unresponsive in his vehicle.
On Saturday, a Tompkinsville police officer found Albine Rocha Jr. in his car sweating profusely with slurred speech at a Wal-Mart.
After the officer spotted an M-30 Blue pill in Rocha’s lap, the officer had an EMT administer Narcan.
The officer seized 130 suspected Fentanyl pills along with $460 in U.S. currency and an Apple iphone.
Rocha was charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance in the 1st degree, public intoxication and has a charge from being a fugitive in another state.
He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.
