WKU professor previews first GOP debate, why Trump is not participating

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, eight Republican Presidential candidates will take the debate stage in Milwaukee, WI.

Donald Trump, the former President and current frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, will not participate in the first debate. The question is, how will this affect his campaign?

Trump is currently polling the highest out of all the candidates in the race, with over half of the vote.

However, with all of Trump’s legal issues and criminal indictments as of late, a local political expert said that not participating in a political debate may not harm his chances of winning the nomination, rather it would hurt his chances of winning in court.

“It is going to come up if he is on that stage. I think given these pending indictments, it only enhances this idea that there is really all downside to a debate and almost no upside for him,” said Dr. Jeffrey Budziak, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Western Kentucky University.

Many Republican candidates have been very critical of Donald Trump and his recent criminal record. Budziak said that since Trump is so popular among many Republican voters, any mention of Trump in a negative way could backfire on candidates. It could even sway more voters in his direction.

“They all have this very difficult position of trying to say, ‘You should vote for me instead of President Trump,’ but I think they are afraid because they are worried they are going to turn off people who like President Trump,” Budziak said.

While this debate may seem a bit unorthodox without the leading candidate not participating, the new regulations regarding the debate threshold play a part as well.

There are a few qualifications each candidate must have in order to be able to debate. According to Reuters, each candidate must poll at least 1% in three national polls, register 40,000 individual donations, and pledge their support to the Republican nominee in 2024.

Budziak said these guidelines help maintain control of how many people can run for office.

“Frankly, part of the challenge is that we have way more people running for President than we used to have. We can not put 100 people on the debate stage if 100 people run for office,” Budziak said.

Budziak mentioned that while Trump has a commanding lead amongst the field of Republicans, many candidates are trying to make their case for taking down President Joe Biden in 2024, considering Trump was unsuccessful in doing so in 2020.

“There is that real challenge of ‘Why would we think it would be different this time around?’ Especially since Trump was the incumbent then, and would be a challenger now. I would assume we are going to see a lot of that kind of discussion,” Budziak said.

The first Republican Presidential debate will air on Fox News at 8 p.m. tonight.

