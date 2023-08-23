WKU welcomes students back with business booths and career opportunities

South Lawn was filled with various booths, all showcasing what the Corvette capital has to offer.
South Lawn was filled with various booths, all showcasing what the Corvette capital has to offer.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Western Kentucky University students settle into their classes, they get the chance to learn about their current home with the university’s annual Welcome Back WKU bash.

“I think it’s really cool. I’m actually from Indiana, so I didn’t really know much about Bowling Green,” said WKU Sophomore Madelin Koverstein. “It’s fun to see all the little booths. Like we met this vintage place I’d never even heard of and it was super cool.”

Moving to a new city and starting a new school can be scary for those just starting to branch out into the adult world.

“Coming from like 45 minutes to an hour from home, it’s like a better opportunity to like to feel more independent,” said WKU Freshman Hannah Meyers. “Especially on campus, living on campus, trying to make new friends, and finding new places to better meet people.”

South Lawn was filled with various booths, all showcasing what the Corvette capital has to offer.

“We’re encouraging the students to come downtown and visit all of our local stores and merchants, our local restaurants and bars and enjoy our local events, immerses them more into the Bowling Green experience,” said Downtown Development Coordinator for Bowling Green Telia Butler. “Maybe that’ll mean that they’ll stay in town and live here, maybe raise their family here continue their career here after graduation.”

Groups like the Bowling Green Police Department and Warren County Public Schools also have booths on the lawn, offering potential job opportunities for the Hilltoppers.

“When people visit our booth today, I hope their thought was that when we visited the Warren County Public Schools booth there was a special vibe of positivity and it will bring them back to ask more questions about all of the opportunities that we have available,” said Warren County Public Schools’ Environmental, Social, and Recruitment Coordinator Shantè Galloway.

The overall goal of the event was to ensure students feel at home on the hill. For more information on campus events, visit the WKU website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Smiths Grove accident
Bowling Green tree removal service subject of state’s lawsuit
Both passengers on the motorcycle sustained injuries and were airlifted to Skyline Hospital in...
Scottsville Man arrested for DUI after crash sends two people to hospital
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
What to know about 2024 solar eclipse in Kentucky
Warren County Sheriff says it was a vehicle versus moped.
UPDATE: Warren County Sheriff’s Office responds to vehicle v. moped injury accident

Latest News

Police say, the passenger is a white male wearing a face covering, black clothing and orange...
Crime Stoppers: Trailer theft from local business
8 GOP debate qualifiers hoping to make a splash in crowded pool
WKU professor previews first GOP debate, why Trump is not participating
June and July were respectively the hottest months on record, and August is currently on track...
Salvation Army offers only cooling center in Warren County
Noble worked for multiple stations across the commonwealth including WYMT, WLEX, and WBKO.
Former WBKO meteorologist Jeff Noble passes away at 69