WKU welcomes students back with business booths and career opportunities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Western Kentucky University students settle into their classes, they get the chance to learn about their current home with the university’s annual Welcome Back WKU bash.

“I think it’s really cool. I’m actually from Indiana, so I didn’t really know much about Bowling Green,” said WKU Sophomore Madelin Koverstein. “It’s fun to see all the little booths. Like we met this vintage place I’d never even heard of and it was super cool.”

Moving to a new city and starting a new school can be scary for those just starting to branch out into the adult world.

“Coming from like 45 minutes to an hour from home, it’s like a better opportunity to like to feel more independent,” said WKU Freshman Hannah Meyers. “Especially on campus, living on campus, trying to make new friends, and finding new places to better meet people.”

South Lawn was filled with various booths, all showcasing what the Corvette capital has to offer.

“We’re encouraging the students to come downtown and visit all of our local stores and merchants, our local restaurants and bars and enjoy our local events, immerses them more into the Bowling Green experience,” said Downtown Development Coordinator for Bowling Green Telia Butler. “Maybe that’ll mean that they’ll stay in town and live here, maybe raise their family here continue their career here after graduation.”

Groups like the Bowling Green Police Department and Warren County Public Schools also have booths on the lawn, offering potential job opportunities for the Hilltoppers.

“When people visit our booth today, I hope their thought was that when we visited the Warren County Public Schools booth there was a special vibe of positivity and it will bring them back to ask more questions about all of the opportunities that we have available,” said Warren County Public Schools’ Environmental, Social, and Recruitment Coordinator Shantè Galloway.

The overall goal of the event was to ensure students feel at home on the hill. For more information on campus events, visit the WKU website.

