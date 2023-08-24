Austin Reed and Malachi Corley named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Austin Reed and Malachi Corley were tabbed to the 11th annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 74 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 100 total picks for the third straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 40 selected on the first two days.

Reed and Corley are the nation’s leading returners in passing and receiving yardage from 2022 when Reed threw for 4,746 yards with 40 touchdowns through the air and eight on the ground while Corley caught 101 passes for 1,295 yards and 11 scores.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is scheduled for February 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. at the University of South Alabama beginning at 12 p.m. CT. It will be broadcasted on NFL Network and tickets can be purchased here.

