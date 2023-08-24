Clark Co. community comes together after incident on school bus

Clark Co. community comes together after incident on school bus
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There are still several questions unanswered following an incident that took place on a Clark County School bus on Tuesday.

Following the situation that left twelve-year-old Beau Baker with a gash on his head, a question posed by community members across social media was: why were there no bus monitors on the bus at the time of the incident?

Clark County Schools’ transportation manual states that bus monitors are only present if students under the age of four are on board. If the school requires one for a child with special needs or if there are behavioral problems on the bus.

Although this investigation is ongoing, several community members are showing their support for Baker, including Brandon and Tabitha Ashbrook.

“Little kid me, adult me, I just felt better knowing that I could do something like that for him,” Ashbrook said.

After seeing a video of the incident online and overcoming being bullied as a child, Tabitha reached out to Baker’s mom to see what she could do to help him.

Within an hour’s time, the Ashbrooks and other community members helped to purchase a Nintendo Switch and some games for the middle schooler to help him throughout the healing process.

Baker’s mother, Kaycee Martin, says this support has helped to lift his spirits and let him know he has the community behind him in the journey ahead.

“I can never repay just the graciousness and love and support everyone has been giving me and my son,” Martin said.

We reached out to Clark County School officials for comment on the situation, and they referred us to the statement they issued yesterday, saying they are working diligently with school and local law enforcement to conduct a full investigation.

They say once they complete the review of information and evidence, they will take the appropriate action.

