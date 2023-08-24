EMS shares health tips on how to stay safe in extreme heat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Warren County under an excessive heat warning, it’s important to know how to stay safe in these conditions.

The recent spike in heat raises safety concerns for those outside.

Heat related illnesses can be severe, and sometimes fatal, so knowing the symptoms of overheating can be lifesaving.

“You can become dizzy, faint, profuse sweating, cool clammy skin, rapid pulse, nausea, vomiting,” said EMS Specialist Supervisor Michael Lasala. “To go more seriously into the heat stroke, people will actually stop sweating. Skin becomes very red, hot to the touch, very clammy, heart rate can get really high.”

If anyone is experiencing these symptoms while in the heat, it’s important to act fast. Heat related illnesses can be unpredictable in severity.

“If they can, move themselves to a cooler environment, to the shade, get indoors if possible,” said Lasala. “If that’s not possible, at least get into the shaded area. Those areas are going to be cooler than the direct sun. Sipping on cool water or a sports drink will help start cooling the body down.”

Preparation for the heat, however, is what is most important. EMS says that to prepare for the extreme heat, you have to start taking precautions days in advance.

“You see a lot of heat exhaustion,” said Lasala. “People are hot and they’re overexerting themselves, they’re not hydrating. You want to start hydrating days in advance, if you wait until the day you know you’re going to be out in the heat and you’re trying to hydrate then, you’re too late. If you’re drinking when you’re thirsty, you are too late, so you have to start way before then.”

