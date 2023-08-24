Final phases of Ashley Circle, Westen Street roundabout project beginning soon

Westen Street and Ashley Circle
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The final phases of a project to construct a roundabout near Westen Street and Ashley Circle are soon to begin.

The city of Bowling Green said the final phases will have a larger impact on traffic in the area. Those impacts, which will include work on the center island, are expected to begin Monday, Aug. 28.

The intersection operates as a four-way stop but will change to a modified roundabout once work begins on Monday.

Instead of the yield motions of standard roundabouts, traffic will be required to stop and make right turns only in order to navigate through the intersection, according to a news release from the city of Bowling Green.

“This temporary change is for the safety of motorists and pedestrians, as well as the safety of the construction workers while this phase of the project is on-going,” they said. “Necessary signage and temporary markings will be in place to allow motorists to safely navigate through this area.”

Motorists are also encouraged to avoid this area as much as possible while it is under construction.

Additionally, the Westen Street portion of roadway from the intersection with Ashley Circle to the shopping center will be temporarily closed to through traffic (open to local traffic only) until the project is completed.

Proper signage and barricades will be in place for the closure.

