Glasgow baseball stadium closer to construction after fire damage

Construction could begin soon to revive a historic baseball stadium in Glasgow destroyed by a fire last summer.
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
John E. Richardson Stadium at Gorin Park was caught in a blaze during the early morning hours of July 7, 2022. The grandstands at the stadium were mostly destroyed.

John E. Richardson Stadium at Gorin Park was caught in a blaze during the early morning hours of July 7, 2022. The grandstands at the stadium were mostly destroyed.

Glasgow Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Furlong said the project is in its second phase of three, which means construction is nearing.

“The project will probably go out to bid in about a month,” Furlong said.

Once its out to bid, the construction of the stadium will commence and be eventually reopened to baseball spectators.

The Glasgow Independent Schools board of education approved a contract with the city of Glasgow at its most recent meeting, Furlong said.

While the city owns the field and park, the school system maintains the stadium and hosts its baseball games there.

