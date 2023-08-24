BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat wave will continue through the rest of the week. We’re HOT and muggy into this afternoon with highs near 100 both today and tomorrow.

Highs near 100 today!

Hopefully temperatures can cool off enough to offer safer playing conditions for high school football players tomorrow evening.

Saturday is still going to be very warm with feel-like temperatures of 100 to 105 possible. Sunday into next week is much more pleasant with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances are not looking too promising, but there could be a few isolated storms around on Saturday.

