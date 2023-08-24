Highs near 100 today!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The heat wave will continue through the rest of the week. We’re HOT and muggy into this afternoon with highs near 100 both today and tomorrow.

Highs near 100 today!

Hopefully temperatures can cool off enough to offer safer playing conditions for high school football players tomorrow evening.

Saturday is still going to be very warm with feel-like temperatures of 100 to 105 possible. Sunday into next week is much more pleasant with highs in the middle 80s. Rain chances are not looking too promising, but there could be a few isolated storms around on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Smiths Grove accident
Noble worked for multiple stations across the commonwealth including WYMT, WLEX, and WBKO.
Former WBKO meteorologist Jeff Noble passes away at 69
Two arrested after Muhlenberg Co investigation
State, federal fugitive arrested in Central City following investigation
Tompkinsville police arrested a man with over 100 fentanyl pills in his possession after...
Tompkinsville Police arrest man with over 100 Fentanyl pills
Animal Control Officer Lisa responded and immediately saw the deer was in labor and in...
Officers rescue deer in labor and in distress, help delivery twin fawns

Latest News

Highs near 100 today!
Highs near 100 today!
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for Thursday and Friday as the heat index nears 110 during the...
The Heat Continues
Feel-like temperatures up to 110 are possible Thursday and Friday
Excessive Heat Thursday and Friday
Highs in the 90s along with humid conditions means feel-like temperatures of 105 to 108.
The heat is ON!