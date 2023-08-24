Hot Rods dominate Dash once again, winning game two 8-3

Alex Cook collected his first career High-A victory while Carson Williams recorded his...
Alex Cook collected his first career High-A victory while Carson Williams recorded his team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the season to help push the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-21, 60-51) to an 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 23, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Alex Cook collected his first career High-A victory while Carson Williams recorded his team-leading 24th multi-hit game of the season to help push the Bowling Green Hot Rods (29-21, 60-51) to an 8-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (21-28, 55-57) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Winston-Salem began the scoring in the top of the first off Bowling Green starter Yoniel Curet. Loidel Chapelli led off with a walk and moved up to third on a single from Brooks Baldwin. Shawn Goosenberg lifted a sacrifice fly to center, plating Chapelli to make it 1-0.

The Hot Rods tied it in the bottom of the first against Dash starter Norge Vera. Chandler Simpson tripled and scored on a groundout double play from Xavier Isaac. In the bottom of the second, Hunter Haas walked and moved up to third on a single from Nick Schnell. The center fielder Caberea Weaver committed a fielding error on the Schnell base hit, allowing Haas to score and make it 2-1. Kamren James doubled to left, plating Schnell, and putting Bowling Green up 3-1.

Bowling Green increased the lead with three runs in the bottom of the third off Winston-Salem reliever Brook Gosswein, capped off with an RBI single from Haas.

After the Dash scored a run in the top of the fourth, the Hot Rods scored against Gosswein again in the bottom half of the frame. Simpson walked and Williams doubled to put runners on first and third. Isaac singled, moving Williams to third and scoring Simpson to make it 7-2. Williams scored from third on a wild pitch, putting Bowling Green up 8-2.

Hot Rods reliever Alfredo Zarraga let up a run in the ninth, but still closed the door for an 8-3 win.

Cook (1-0) earned the win, allowing four hits and striking out five over 2.1 scoreless innings. Vera (0-1) took the loss, letting up three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over 1.2 frames.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods starter is TBD, while the Dash are scheduled to start RHP Josimar Cousin (1-1, 4.32).

