One More Day of Excessive Heat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is another very hot afternoon and more mugginess is in the forecast for tonight.

The feel-like temperature Friday should eclipse 100 by 10 AM and stay above the century mark into the early evening. During the peak of the afternoon, the heat index could top out at 110. Temperatures may not cool off quick enough to allow for safe playing conditions on local football fields, and that has resulted in some games being pushed ahead one hour. The feel-like temperature should fall below 100 degrees after 8 PM. There is also a chance we could see an isolated shower or storm, but most can expect to be dry.

Feel-like temperature could reach 110 Friday afternoon. (David Wolter)

While it may be cooler, Saturday is still looking hot with air temperatures in the lower and middle 90s. The heat index could range between 100 and 105. A few isolated showers and storms are possible.

The hot high pressure shifts west opening the door for some cooler air to start moving in Sunday and next week. (David Wolter)

Sunday into next week look much better and certainly more comfortable. We may only just reach 80 by next Wednesday and Thursday.

