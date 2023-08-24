Public meeting set for KY 234 work from Roger Porter Road to Fountain Trace in Warren County

By Will Whaley
Aug. 24, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A public meeting has been scheduled for possible improvements to KY 234 Cemetery Road from Roger Porter Road to Fountain Trace Drive in Warren County.

The purpose of the meeting is to present exhibits and collect input from local officials, stakeholders, and the public.

The meeting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cumberland Trace Elementary School.

The meeting location address is listed at the end of this release.

Representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet along with consultant representatives will be available to share information, present preliminary improvement concepts, and answer questions.

Input collected from local officials, stakeholders, and the community will be part of the decision-making process.

