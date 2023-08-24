Six Allen Co. Detention Center inmates test positive for COVID-19

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Six inmates in the women’s ward at the Allen County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend, leading to jail employees and other inmates taking extra safety precautions in day-to-day activities.

All six women reported serious headaches on Saturday, leading to the decision to test each of them for the virus.

“They did turn positive, we have 21 other females, they’re negative, it’s just those six, but that’s the only symptom they have, is a headache,” said Allen County Jailer Tim Meador. “But what we do here, we secured a grant last year, through the state, as well as getting some free tests from our local health department.”

That grant allows the detention center to test each incoming inmate for COVID-19 and supplies the needed medications while the inmates recover. Meador said that each of the inmates is now being treated with over-the-counter medications as needed to mitigate their symptoms. They’ve also been isolated for five to 10 days, or until they produce a negative test.

“We do that to protect the population,” Meador said. “And so, what we did was, we notified our on-staff nurse, and she’s doing their vitals every day. Checking their O2 stats, blood pressure, things like that, fever if they have that.”

The jail now has these protocols in place due to an abundance of experience in recent years.

“When the COVID was very bad, a couple years ago, it wound up so bad that all the state inmates were moved to other facilities, so we don’t want that to happen again,” Meador said. “So COVID’s here, it’s like the flu, that virus is out in the population and in society. It’s going to be here forever, whether we like it or not, so we just gotta protect ourselves.”

Meador also ensured that detention center staff were also taking precautions in their interactions with the inmates.

Allen County Health Department officials say that with school back in session, they have seen a community-wide increase in cases weekly from roughly 5 to 10 to over 30 in recent weeks.

Health officials encourage those who are immunocompromised to continue to protect themselves as cold and flu season approaches.

