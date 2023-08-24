Todd County emergency personnel respond to roll over incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 10:15 A.M. Wednesday, Todd County officials responded to a roll over incident involving a dump truck.

The incident occurred on Highway 848 east of Highway 79 according to Todd County Emergency Management.

The driver of the truck denied any injuries and an ambulance but was later taken to a hospital by their employer for further medical evaluation.

Highway 848 remained closed while crews worked to remove the dump truck and clean up the large mass of top soil spilled across the road.

As of 1 P.M. yesterday, Highway 848 has now been cleared.

