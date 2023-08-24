WCPR upgrading security measures to create safer environment for parks visitors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Parks and Recreation is working to upgrade some of its security measures to ensure that those who visit the park remain safe.

“Over the past 12 months, we’ve had several security issues in behavioral issues in some of our county parks properties, WCPR Director, Chris Kummer said, “Because of that we’ve taken measures internally, and at our facilities that hopefully provide better safer play spaces.”

Some of those upgrades include increasing the capabilities of the cameras, installing safety fencing, and purchasing a barrier fence that can be put between the players, officials, coaches, and spectators at special events.

There are also a few basic rules that Kummer said they want visitors to abide by.

“When you come to Warren County Parks, and you want to play, and you want to have a good time, and watch our watch kids...we just can’t fight,” he said, “We can’t threaten, we can’t harass, we can’t menace, we can’t maliciously curse each other, and we can’t be reckless driving and vandalizing your taxpaying property.”

Kummer adds that as the community grows, the biggest problem has been spectator behavior.

“They become disorderly,” he said, “We’ve had a couple of fights, we’ve had a couple of issues with weapons and so we want to make sure that we’re being on the proactive side to make sure that every citizen, every visitor to the park, has the best and safest play experience possible.”

Another way they are able to assess what they need for events is through the matrix. It is a tool that the staff uses to look at any event, determine the risk that could possibly come with it, and figure out the measures needed to better secure and maintain public safety when planning, implementing, and evaluating all of the different activities that go on out the various parks.

“It’s a very fluid, and it’s a very adjustable system,” Kummer said, “A lot of our activities are in the moderate category, because of the size of the events and activities that we have. It’s not uncommon for a special event weekend to have 2,500 to 5,000 people in one of our facilities. So the higher number of users and participants, there tends to be a little bit higher risk and it’s not just acts of violence. It’s not just disorderly behavior. It’s also medical.”

In the case of medical emergencies, the staff is trained in American Red Cross First Aid CPR, tourniquet use, and severe bleeding incidences.

“This year, we’ve had one heart attack, we’ve had one stroke, we’ve had several medical issues that have been fairly major and our staff is trained to deal with that,” Kummer said, “And being able to have the tools and resources in the parks to deal with that immediate problem until emergency services can get there has really been beneficial.”

Ultimately, Kummer said, if you see something, say something.

For more information about the parks, visit warrencountyky.gov or their Facebook page.

