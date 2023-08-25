6-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike

According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near...
According to Toledo Police records, a 6-year-old boy was riding his bike on South Avenue near Champion around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a 21-year-old driver hit him.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in Toledo around 7:30 Thursday night.

According to Toledo police officials, the child was taken to a hospital in the area to be treated for serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash investigator responded to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver was not charged.

No other details about the incident were provided.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Legend Gibson
UPDATE: Missing Clay County child found
Christian County man arrested on the charges of rape and sexual abuse following a police...
Christian County man arrested on charges of rape
Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Accident
WCSO: 1 person killed in motorcycle accident
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Health
Free RAM 2-day clinic set for this weekend in Bowling Green
Peacock killed in Las Vegas, shot by an arrow twice
Pet peacock ‘Pete’ killed after shot with arrows in neighborhood
Kristopher M. Terhune
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award
Woman who marched with Dr. King, receives lifetime achievement award