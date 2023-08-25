AC unit working again at Warren County Jail after outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An AC unit at the Warren County Regional Jail is back up and running on Friday, after an outage that lasted nearly a week.

The outage was first noticed by officials at the jail last Wednesday around midmorning when they discovered one of the 30 rooftop units that provides cool air to a male housing unit was not working correctly.

“They diagnosed that it was a compressor that needed to be replaced along with a couple of other parts,” said Warren County Jailer, Stephen Harmon.

He added that the staff responded quickly and ordered the parts they needed to fix the unit on the same day. In order to combat the issue, jailers provided fans, delivered ice, monitored those with medical conditions, and kept inmates informed on what was happening.

“We called every morning to get an update to track those parts and find out exactly when they would be here and how quickly we could get that repair made,” he said, “It was important to us. No one here wants the inmate population to be uncomfortable any more than they already are.”

Harmon said that the reason it took so long to get the parts was because they had to order three different ones from different parts of the country.

“Unfortunately, we were fairly helpless in procuring the parts, we couldn’t produce them ourselves,” he said.

According to Harmon, the jail standards in Kentucky require the temperature inside a correctional facility to be 65 to 85 degrees.

“A lot of last week it was around 80, which is uncomfortable but within the standard,” he said, “This week was hotter, I would say it was pushing that limit. However, there was nothing anyone could do. We were all doing the best we could with the situation that we had.”

The total cost to repair the unit came to a total of $11,000 which will come out of the county’s general fund.

“The major expense was the compressor being replaced,” Harmon said, “Anytime you open that refrigerant part of the unit, as I understand there are other parts that have to be replaced also.”

