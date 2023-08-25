BGPD: Officer Davis continues to recover after shooting

The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and...
The support continues to pour in from the Bowling Green community for Officer Matt Davis and his family.
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department released an update on the recovery of Officer Matt Davis on Friday.

The department said that Davis continues to make progress and his medical team “believes he is nearing the end of his Nashville hospital stay and could be released soon.”

Davis was shot during an altercation at Car-Mart on Russellville Road on Thursday, July 6.

