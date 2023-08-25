Bootleggers fall to Dash 14-11 in high scoring game three

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shane Sasaki drove in six runs including a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the second, but the Bowling Green Bootleggers (29-22, 60-52) were out-hit 14-11 by the Winston-Salem Dash (22-28, 56-57) to lose by a score of 14-11 on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Winston-Salem offense exploded for five runs in the top of the first against Bowling Green starter Jeff Hakanson, highlighted by a three-run double from Michael Turner.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the first off Winston-Salem starter Josimar Cousin. Sasaki singled and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Xavier Isaac, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the second, Hunter Haas led off with a double and moved up to third on a single from Jeffry Parra. Blake Robertson doubled, moving Parra to third and scoring Haas to make it 5-3. After Chandler Simpson walked to load the bases, Sasaki launched a grand slam to center, putting the Bootleggers up 7-5.

The Dash tied it in the top of the third with a two-run homer off Hakanson from Troy Claunch.

Winston-Salem took the lead in the top of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Austin Vernon. Mario Camiletti led off with a walk and moved up to second on a single from Brooks Baldwin. Shawn Goosenburg singled, moving Baldwin to third and scoring Camilletti to make it 8-7. After Turner walked, Bryce Willits drove in Goosenburg and Baldwin on a two RBI single to put the Dash up 10-7. Wes Kath made it an 11-7 game by scoring Turner from second on a base hit to left.

The Bootleggers scored again against Dash reliever Andrew Dalquist in the bottom of the seventh. Isaac doubled and moved up to third on a single from Willy Vasquez. A fielding error committed by the left fielder Camilletti allowed Isaac to score on the Vasquez single, making it an 11-8 game.

After Winston-Salem plated three runs in the top of the eighth, Bowling Green responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Sasaki recorded a two RBI single and Chandler Simpson scored from third on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 14-11.

The Bootleggers bats were shut down in the ninth, losing by a score of 14-11.

Cole Duensing (1-0) earned the win, picking up a strikeout over a perfect frame. Vernon (6-3) took the loss, letting up four runs on four hits, three walks, and six strikeouts over 3.1 innings of work. Johnny Ray collected the save, striking out one in a scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods are set to start RHP J.J. Goss (5-5, 5.56), while RHP Juan Carela (2-5, 3.41) takes the ball for the Dash.

