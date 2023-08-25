Christian County man arrested on charges of rape, incest

Christian County man arrested on the charges of rape and incest following a police investigation.
By Dwayne Sullivan
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:55 AM CDT
Oak Grove, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man has been arrested following an investigation by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, August 24, detectives completed an investigation involving Rafe J. Kuzins of Oak Grove.

Throughout the interview process, it was concluded that Kuzins had sexual intercourse with a female victim without her consent.

Kuzins was arrested on multiple charges including criminal abuse, rape and incest.

He was taken to the Christian County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

