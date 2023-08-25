Christian County man arrested on charges of rape, incest

Oak Grove, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man has been arrested following an investigation by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, August 24, detectives completed an investigation involving Rafe J. Kuzins of Oak Grove.

Throughout the interview process, it was concluded that Kuzins had sexual intercourse with a female victim without her consent.

Kuzins was arrested on multiple charges including criminal abuse, rape and incest.

He was taken to the Christian County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

