Football games in the area delayed due to heat

Due to high temperatures, many games in the area have been pushed back anywhere from 30 minutes to over an hour to avoid playing in the heat.
By Thomas Paden
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Due to high temperatures, many games in the area have been pushed back anywhere from 30 minutes to over an hour to avoid playing in the heat.

At Butler County High School, the football team is scheduled to take on the Webster County Trojans tonight at 8 p.m. Head Coach Brandon Embry and the team are taking the necessary steps in order to keep themselves safe while being able to compete.

”So we made the decision to move the kickoff back to 8 p.m. Because in gear, it’s got to be below 99 heat index,” Embry said. “So looking at the hourly, of course, we’ll have to do it on-site at the field. But it looks like by eight, it will be below that 99.”

Embry went on to talk about regulations put in place by the state for scenarios like the one we are facing today.

“We’ve got a psychrometer that you use to check the heat index with. KSA has guidelines that you’ve got to follow,” Embry said. “Basically anything over 99 heat index, football has to start taking gear off and more frequent water breaks and all that stuff.”

