Free RAM 2-day clinic set for this weekend in Bowling Green

By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Remote Area Medical will hold a free two da clinic on Saturday and Sunday at the Bowling Green Learnng Center at 503 Old Morgantown Road.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, Aug. 25, and remain open for the duration of the clinic.

Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

