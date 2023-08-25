‘Good News Magazine’ hopes to increase morale through stories of positivity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Issue One of their Bowling Green magazine releasing earlier this month, Good News Exchange hopes to use positivity and increase community morale across south-central Kentucky.

Originally based in Tennessee, the Good News Magazine focuses solely on positive, uplifting stories. Bowling Green will be the publication’s first expansion into Kentucky, though publishing partner, Mark Mahagan believes that the region has already given them plenty of material.

“I had to go up there to pitch it to them actually, and the reason I told them Bowling Green would be great is because it’s the perfect little-big town with community spirit,” Mahajan said. “Whether you’re passing through here or whether you’ve lived here forever, it’s just a great place to be. I raised my family here, I love everything about this community.”

While focusing solely on positive stories, Mahagan believes that this outlook still allows stories of impact to take the forefront of the magazine.

“Everybody knows somebody out there, a local hero, a humble hero who doesn’t want to talk about themselves and all the great things that they’re doing to benefit the community and help people,” Mahagan said. “Those are the types of people that we’re looking for, whether they happen to be a business, or well known, or just an everyday citizen here in Bowling Green. There’s plenty of positive stories to go around, and that’s what we’re here to do.”

After being featured in the magazine’s first issue as Bowling Green’s Hometown Girl, Telia Butler, Bowling Green’s downtown development manager, believes that the magazine’s value lies in its ability to project the voices of those who are frequently lost in typical media.

“Working for the city gives me a little bit of a louder voice if I’m sending someone an email, or posting something like, from the city’s social media,” Butler said. “But seeing that they highlighted those private individuals that are building new programs for the community on that side too, was really cool. They don’t just give a voice to the people in the community that already have a little bit of a voice.”

In cities that already have a Good News Magazine, Mahagan believes that the results have already been made apparent.

“People helping people type thing, that never gets old. They look forward to it each and every month, and I think that’s going to be the case here in Bowling Green as well,” Mahagan said.

The publication is completely free and Mahagan said they are always accepting story submissions through their website.

