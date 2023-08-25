Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Kristopher M. Terhune
Kristopher M. Terhune(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Kristopher M. Terhune was reported missing on Thursday. He is described as being 5′10″ and weighing 150 pounds. He has short brown hair with hazel eyes and may have a goatee.

He was last seen around 4 a.m. on Thursday near the 300 block of Shrewsbury Road in Leitchfield.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and may have a black backpack on him.  He may be headed to the Louisville area or may have met up with a person with whom he met on social media. 

If you have seen Terhune or know his whereabouts, call your local police or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024.

