Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a missing 17-year-old.

Kristopher M. Terhune was reported missing on Thursday. He is described as being 5′10″ and weighing 150 pounds. He has short brown hair with hazel eyes and may have a goatee.

He was last seen around 4 a.m. on Thursday near the 300 block of Shrewsbury Road in Leitchfield.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and may have a black backpack on him. He may be headed to the Louisville area or may have met up with a person with whom he met on social media.

If you have seen Terhune or know his whereabouts, call your local police or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024.

