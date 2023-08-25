KSP issues Amber Alert for child missing from Clay County

Legend Gibson
By Allie Hennard
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities have issued an Amber Alert Thursday evening for an 11-month-old child from Clay County, Kentucky.

Authorities say the child, Legend Gibson, was taken by non custodial parents, Sarah Brumley and Dustin Gibson.

Brumley, 30, is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5′7, 154 lbs.

Gibson, 32, is described as a white male with brown hair, blue eyes, 5′6, 125 lbs.

Parents were last known to have been driving an approximate 2010 model Lincoln MKZ, white in color.

No other information on the vehicle is known by authorities.

If you have any information, contact KSP London Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

