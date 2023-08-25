Locals among group to graduate from state’s crime scene investigator course

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Criminalistics Academy graduated 16 people...
The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Criminalistics Academy graduated 16 people during its summer session, which concluded in August.((The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice))
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WBKO) – Area crime scene investigators were among the most recent set of graduates from the Kentucky Criminalistics Academy (KCA) Crime Scene Technician course.

The graduates include Michael Gentry of the Bowling Green Police Department; Steven Fields of the Glasgow Police Department; Jewelie Robinson of the Glasgow Police Department; and Allen Shirley of Kentucky State Police Post 3.

KCA is made up of two, five-week, 200-hour courses that DOCJT instructors developed for full-time and newly appointed CSIs and patrol officers who serve as CSIs for their agencies, according to a news release from the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet Department of Criminal Justice Training.

“Crime-scene investigation is a vital skill in all levels of law enforcement,” said Nicolai Jilek, DOCJT commissioner. “I commend you on completing the rigorous Kentucky Criminalistics Academy training and wish you the best in your careers.”

The entire KCA certification includes training in:

  • Digital photography
  • Advanced latent print development
  • Evidence collection and documentation
  • Latent fingerprint recognition and identification
  • Shooting scene reconstruction
  • Bloodstain pattern recognition and documentation
  • Post blast investigation
  • Forensic mapping
  • Computer crimes investigations
  • Forensic anthropological recovery course (University of Tennessee)

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

Other graduates included:

  • Michael Allgeier Erlanger Police Department
  • Tyler Brown Elizabethtown Police Department
  • Jacob Eversole Hazard Police Department
  • George Fallis Shelbyville Police Department
  • Zachary Miller Hazard Police Department
  • Nathan Moore Kentucky State Police Post 1
  • Kyle Mounce Lexington Police Department
  • Juan Ramirez Lexington Police Department
  • Joseph Tomblin Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife
  • Jason Varney Berea Police Department
  • David Wilson Somerset Police Department
  • Kyle Yearsley Paris Police Department

In addition to sworn officers, the KCA is open to civilian CSIs who work for law enforcement agencies.

