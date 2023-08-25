Locals among group to graduate from state’s crime scene investigator course

RICHMOND, Ky. (WBKO) – Area crime scene investigators were among the most recent set of graduates from the Kentucky Criminalistics Academy (KCA) Crime Scene Technician course.

The graduates include Michael Gentry of the Bowling Green Police Department; Steven Fields of the Glasgow Police Department; Jewelie Robinson of the Glasgow Police Department; and Allen Shirley of Kentucky State Police Post 3.

KCA is made up of two, five-week, 200-hour courses that DOCJT instructors developed for full-time and newly appointed CSIs and patrol officers who serve as CSIs for their agencies, according to a news release from the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet Department of Criminal Justice Training.

“Crime-scene investigation is a vital skill in all levels of law enforcement,” said Nicolai Jilek, DOCJT commissioner. “I commend you on completing the rigorous Kentucky Criminalistics Academy training and wish you the best in your careers.”

The entire KCA certification includes training in:

Digital photography

Advanced latent print development

Evidence collection and documentation

Latent fingerprint recognition and identification

Shooting scene reconstruction

Bloodstain pattern recognition and documentation

Post blast investigation

Forensic mapping

Computer crimes investigations

Forensic anthropological recovery course (University of Tennessee)

DOCJT is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

Other graduates included:

Michael Allgeier Erlanger Police Department

Tyler Brown Elizabethtown Police Department

Jacob Eversole Hazard Police Department

George Fallis Shelbyville Police Department

Zachary Miller Hazard Police Department

Nathan Moore Kentucky State Police Post 1

Kyle Mounce Lexington Police Department

Juan Ramirez Lexington Police Department

Joseph Tomblin Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife

Jason Varney Berea Police Department

David Wilson Somerset Police Department

Kyle Yearsley Paris Police Department

In addition to sworn officers, the KCA is open to civilian CSIs who work for law enforcement agencies.

