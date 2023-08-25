Locals beat the heat with ‘Party Under the Pavilion’ at SOKY Marketplace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Even with the extreme heat across the region, people were able to enjoy the Party Under the Pavilion event at the SOKY Marketplace Thursday from 5-8 pm.

To help people stay cool and enjoy the event, Director of Operations for SOKY Marketplace Sarah Cline said they set up a water station and tried to stay cool in the shade underneath the pavilion.

Craft vendors set up shop as people grabbed a bite from food trucks and enjoyed live music.

All aspects of the event were by local people and businesses.

“The main theme is local, so all of our vendors are from Warren County and Bowling Green, all local food trucks, local brews, so that’s the big thing is kind of celebrating Bowling Green,” said Cline.

Party Under the Pavilion is a night market held twice in the summer season before they go into the Harvest Festival in October.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.