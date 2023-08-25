Med Center Health Chief Medical Officer says COVID-19 variants nothing to ‘freak out over’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been over 100 days since the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, but that doesn’t mean the end of the disease.

Dr. William Moss, Chief Medical Officer for Med Center Health, says variants are normal in the evolution of a disease and become less severe as time goes on.

“When there is a variant that comes across, and we don’t have the immune system ready for it, it will multiply faster. Of course, the variants may be a strand that is just more virulent, but not any more serious,” Moss said. “This is how most pandemics will go away. We’ll have more infectious less severe diseases, and then as that trend goes on, it becomes no more monotonous than like a flu cold season.”

A COVID-19 variant causing a lot of buzz right now is the EG.5 or Eris Variant, an offshoot of Omicron with similar symptoms.

“There’s a little bit more gastrointestinal symptoms with this,” Moss said. “But still the major thing is respiratory, cold, flu, fever, feeling kind of yucky in general.”

While the variant is a bit more infectious than others, Dr. Moss says it’s not setting off any alarms for doctors.

“It is something we should watch and pay attention to, but I don’t think it’s something we should freak out over at this point,” Dr. Moss said. “There’s no indication we’re gonna have to go back and mask anytime soon, there’s no indication we need to isolate anyone at this time, except for when you’re sick to try to stop the spread to others.”

Though hearing the variant is more infectious may make you want to run and get your booster now, Dr. Moss says it may be better to wait until September.

“The other variants from the past are so far in the past, that even having the disease or the vaccines do not have as much effectiveness as if you were to kind of get this new vaccine that’s coming out in September,” Moss said.

As far as staying safe, Dr. Moss says the same rules apply for any other time you may get sick or have COVID-19.

“I would say the biggest thing to do if you have symptoms, is to get a test to make sure what you have going on. There are other viruses that are available that are possible to get,” Moss said. “If you have COVID-19 or any other virus, stay home from school until you feel well, and then get back to work, get back to school.”

Dr. Moss added that with new medicine, catching COVID-19 isn’t as severe as it was a few years back.

“The other treatments we have right now are readily available and plentiful supply,” Moss said. “So if you do have COVID-19, this variant or so forth, it would be probably wise if you have any risk factors or any concerns to talk to your doctor about getting the medication for it too.”

For more information on Med Center Health’s COVID-19 treatment, visit their website.

