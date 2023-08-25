BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We have ONE more day with excessive heat and then we finally start our journey to relief!

Highs today will be near 100, but feels like temperatures could reach 110. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and limiting time outside to stay safe! Saturday will still be quite warm with highs in the lower 90s. The heat index could range between 100 and 105. A few isolated showers and storms are possible. Next week will be more comfortable - highs will struggle to make it out of the low 80s!

