One year later: A look at Harbor House since deadly shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday marks one year since four people were shot at Harbor House in Henderson.

Two men, Steven Wathen and Chad Holmes, were both killed in the shooting.

[Previous Story: Henderson officials identify victims in Harbor House deadly shooting]

In the year since, officials have renovated the building to help move past the tragedy.

The man accused of pulling the trigger in the shooting is Kenneth Gibbs.

According to officials, Gibbs had been a resident at the shelter for about a year.

