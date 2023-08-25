TVA investing $15B over next 3 years amid growth in region

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WBKO) – A multi-billion dollar investment approved Thursday during a meeting of the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors could mean electric bills are higher for consumers in the near future.

The investment is expected to be phased into various initiatives over the next three years. The main plans are to build additional generation, upgrade TVA’s existing system to better meet electricity demands and to maintain energy security, according to a news release from TVA.

“It took us 90 years to build our current power system which positively changed the lives of millions,” said TVA president and CEO Jeff Lyash. “In the next 30 years, we will have to double or triple the current systems at a speed unlike any other time in TVA history to ensure we can continue to provide affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy to fuel the region’s economic growth.”

TVA is the nation’s largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven southeastern states. Several area electric companies buy their power from TVA.

About 2% of the energy used in the United States in 1950 came from electricity; now it is 22%.

The electric load did not grow much during the decade before the pandemic but has since seen “tremendous economic growth.” The seven states served by TVA are also growing about three times the national average, the news release said.

“The direction and investments TVA is making now are rooted in the realities of the energy demand around us,” Lyash said.

The TVA Board of Directors voted Thursday to increase its effective rate to 4.5%, which is expected to cost residential customers about $3.50 more on their monthly electric bills, TVA said.

“Everybody on the TVA team realizes for folks on a fixed income (or the high energy burden) that’s not a small amount. And it may look good relatively compared to our peers, but that relativity is not significant to our end-use customers in the end,” Lyash said.

TVA said their need for funding to improve infrastructure over then next few years “is not unique” to them. Surrounding utilities requested or received $6.6 billion in rate increases from February 2022 through December 2023.

TVA is adding 3,800 megawatts of new power generation, and said they have invested $25 billion in existing and new generation over the last 10 years.

More than 10,000 megawatts of new solar energy is expected to be added by 2035. A new battery storage facility is being added in Vonore, Tenn.

Other investments include $100 million in energy efficiency and demand response programs over the next 10 years, which are expected to lower bills.

