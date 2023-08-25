WCSO: 1 person killed in motorcycle accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower confirmed that one person has been killed in a single vehicle motorcycle accident on Friday morning around 10 a.m.

The wreck happened on Three Springs Road near the I-165 overpass.

Hightower said the the road is now back open and the name of the victim will be released once the family is notified.

We will update as information is released.

