What you need to know for football game schedule changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football games in the region have been rescheduled due to the excessive heat warnings that are still impacting the area.

Below is the time changes as of Friday morning.

Delayed start times on Friday, Aug. 25

Henderson County vs South Warren start time moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warren Central vs Franklin-Simpson start time moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenwood vs Warren East start time moved from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Glasgow vs Russellville start time moved to from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe vs ACS delayed to 7:30 p.m.

Rossview vs Logan County delayed to 7:30 p.m.

Game moved to Saturday, Aug. 26

Trigg County vs Barren County moved to Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

These will be updated as information is released.

