What you need to know for football game schedule changes

WBKO Sports Tile
WBKO Sports Tile(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football games in the region have been rescheduled due to the excessive heat warnings that are still impacting the area.

Below is the time changes as of Friday morning.

Delayed start times on Friday, Aug. 25

  • Henderson County vs South Warren start time moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Warren Central vs Franklin-Simpson start time moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Greenwood vs Warren East start time moved from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Glasgow vs Russellville start time moved to from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monroe vs ACS delayed to 7:30 p.m.
  • Rossview vs Logan County delayed to 7:30 p.m.

Game moved to Saturday, Aug. 26

  • Trigg County vs Barren County moved to Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

These will be updated as information is released.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing a family lived inside, Matt Govier decided to take action. He found some tools in the...
FedEx delivery driver kills rattlesnake on homeowner’s front porch
Noble worked for multiple stations across the commonwealth including WYMT, WLEX, and WBKO.
Former WBKO meteorologist Jeff Noble passes away at 69
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Smiths Grove accident
Todd County emergency officials responded to a roll over incident involving a dump truck.
Todd County emergency personnel respond to roll over incident

Latest News

Alex Cook collected his first career High-A victory while Carson Williams recorded his...
Bootleggers fall to Dash 14-11 in high scoring game three
Ambere Barnett scores her first WKU goal after injury
Hilltopper Soccer ties with Siena
Winston-Salem beats Bowling Green 14-11
Dash beat Bootleggers in high scoring game three
WKU and Siena tie in first time ever meeting
WKU Soccer vs Siena