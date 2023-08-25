When relief comes our way

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South-central Kentucky continues to deal with a stubborn heat wave across the region with highs in the upper 90s and heat indices around 110°. Thankfully, we have a cold front that will sweep through our region Saturday night into Sunday.

From near 100° this week to 80° next week

This also brings a chance for rain as well as we head Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. A few of these storms may contain some gustier winds as they pass through, but no widespread severe weather is expected at this time. As we head into next week we will see some REFRESHING temperatures! Highs will be much cooler with highs in the middle 80s at the beginning of next week, all the way down to 80° as we move into the middle of next week. Compared to this week, those highs will be feeling much better! Rain chances stay low as we head into next week, so make plans to get outside and soak up the sunshine and cooler temperatures next week!

