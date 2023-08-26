Football Friday Night 8-25-23: Week 2
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather caused this week to be a very hot, muggy and sweat filled week two of Football Friday Night as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd break down all the action across the area.
Final
Glasgow 42
Russellville 6
Final
Rossview (TN)
Logan County
Final
Warren Central 12
Franklin-Simpson 42
Final
Henderson County 14
South Warren 38
Final
Warren East 6
Greenwood 38
Final
Bowling Green 42
Owensboro 28
Final
Monroe County 7
Allen County-Scottsville 42
Final
Metcalfe County 34
Edmonson County 20
