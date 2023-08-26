Football Friday Night 8-25-23: Week 2

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The weather caused this week to be a very hot, muggy and sweat filled week two of Football Friday Night as Kaden Gaylord-Day and Lauren Floyd break down all the action across the area.

Scotties beat Panthers 42-6

Final

Glasgow 42

Russellville 6

FFN Week 2: Rossview vs Logan County

Final

Rossview (TN)

Logan County

The Wildcats take this one 42-12 over Warren Central.

Final

Warren Central 12

Franklin-Simpson 42

Spartans win 38-14 over the Colonels.

Final

Henderson County 14

South Warren 38

Gators defeat the Raiders 38-6.

Final

Warren East 6

Greenwood 38

Purples win 42-28 over Owensboro.

Final

Bowling Green 42

Owensboro 28

Patriots beat Falcons 42-7

Final

Monroe County 7

Allen County-Scottsville 42

Hornets beat Wildcats 34-20

Final

Metcalfe County 34

Edmonson County 20

