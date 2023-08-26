Scottsville Police searching for missing juvenile

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Scottsville Police Department received a report of a missing - possibly runaway - juvenile on Saturday, August 26.

According to Scottsville Police, Dagen Walker, 17, of Scottsville, was last seen on Friday, August 25 at Allen County-Scottsville High School.

Walker was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans. He stands between 5 feet and 10 inches to six feet tall. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Dagen Walker, contact the Scottsville Police Department at (270) 237-3611.

