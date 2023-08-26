Tennessee man arrested in Todd County on drug charges

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Todd County Deputy Derek Baumann conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation at the intersection of KY-181 and Pogue Road on Thursday, August 24 around 10 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle identified himself as David Harrison, of Westmoreland, Tennessee.

According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Deputy Baumann located suspected crystal methamphetamine and suspected marijuana.

David Harrison was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI), possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and other charges.

