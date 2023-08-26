Upton Stout is ready to step up in the Hilltoppers defense, looking forward to the start of the season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2023 college football season is a week away and the Hilltoppers are looking forward to the start of the season. A lot of eyes are on the high prolific offense, but the Hilltoppers defense also star studded.

Upton Stout came to WKU after transferring from North Texas and had an immediate impact on the Hilltopper defense. The Tops lost a lot of guys on that side of the ball but stout says this years defense is ready to show out on the field.

“We have some good players that’s coming up. We have some really good young people that are really going to make their mark one college football once their time comes. I feel like it’s good because everybody we’ve recruited, we all have the same goals, to win and bring a championship here,” Stout said. “I feel like we’re recruiting the right people, so it’s really not hard to gel together because everybody has the same goal, everybody’s working, everybody’s head down, working, not worrying about what the next man is doing. We’re all just trying to come together as a team and figure out how we can win at the end of the day.”

Stout made an instant impact during his first season at WKU, starting 11 games and playing in all 14. In his first game in a Hilltopper uniform, he returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. That game set the precedent of what was to be expected from the Houston, Texas native.

Stout finished the season tied for leading the team in interceptions with four and was sixth in tackles with 44. The Hilltopper defense prided itself on getting takeaways and that’s something he wants to see them build upon heading into the 2023 season.

“I feel like taking the ball away is something we were really good at last year, Stout said. “If we take the ball away (a lot) this year then we’re going to be straight.”

The Hilltoppers led all of college football in forced turnovers with 30 and defensive touchdowns with six.

In this upcoming year where conference USA looks completely different than years past, with only nine teams, four newcomers and five returners, some would say it’s championship or bust for this WKU team but Stout feels like that every year.

“Honestly I feel like that every year. Last year I feel like it was championship or bust. We didn’t go to the championship so I feel like it was a bust,” Stout said. “So we reloaded this year, trying to get back to the championship.”

He says he is 100% ready to step a leadership role in the defense.

“I’d say I’m stepping into that leader role this year. like somebody, everybody can look at and be like ‘ok he’s working’ or ‘ok I see what I need to do to get there.’ So I feel like this year I’m really accepting the leader role where I need to be more vocal this year.”

Stout doesn’t have one specific game circled on his calendar, he’s just ready to get out on the field and do what he loves.

WKU opens up the 2023 season next Saturday when it takes on South Florida at Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

