WKU finishes Dayton Invitational with sweep against Drake

Dayton, OH. (WBKO) - The 24th ranked Hilltopper Volleyball program earned their first three-set sweep of the season with a 3-0 win over Drake. The match brought four collective aces, 47 kills, and a .337 hitting clip of the team.

Redshirt-sophomore setter Callie Bauer marked a perfect afternoon at the net, earning nine kills – tied for most of the match along with Logan Grevengoed – off of 16 attempts for a .563 hitting clip. The Michigan native also added along 32 assists and a dig for her 36th match in the Red and White.

Set 1

Bouncing back from last night, the Hilltoppers and Bulldogs went after it, starting off the first frame with a rally until a strong 6-1 run wagered a 18-11 Tops match. In the run, Callie Bauer shot back-to-back setter dump kills over the net faking the Bulldog defense in the front line. Katie Howard would pick up one of her two service aces while Paige Briggs cut down for a kill on the outside. Back-to-back kills off of Briggs would have the Hilltoppers reach 20, while a varied rally between both teams would end with a Kaylee Cox solo block at the net to end the set.

Set 2

The Tops and Bulldogs were even keeled, staying within one point until a fiery 4-0 run featuring two Logan Grevengoedkills and a kill from Cox landed the scoreboard at 7-4. WKU would wager their lead even more with another 3-point push with kills from Bauer, Briggs, and another ace from Howard. After a 20-13 Hilltopper lead, Drake would pull through on four straight with two blocks and two Hilltopper attacking errors. Western Kentucky would break their streak off of a Callie Bauer dump over the net for a kill and a Paige Briggs service ace. The Tops would pull off a 3-1 streak to finalize the match with a Grevengoed kill.

Set 3

WKU would keep it mellow on the court as the two opponents would stay even on the board. The Tops would take off from a 3-0 run, ending it with a Cox kill on the right side. A block from Logan Grevengoed and Callie Bauer would mark an, 11-8 lead and one of five team blocks throughout the contest. WKU would drop their guard slightly, back-and-forth action then a late 2-0 rally from Drake let to a 17-17 match with more points to go. More 2-0 rallies on both sides would jump a set tied at 20 points apiece. The Hilltoppers from Bowling Green would push out a 3-0 run to advance closer to 25, including more kills from Cox and Briggs. The match and frame would be heavy offensively for the Hilltoppers, as they collectively hit .433 in the frame for a 25-22 final score.

