2nd victim dies after mass shooting at Southern Restaurant & Lounge; 5 others injured

300 block of Market Street
300 block of Market Street(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple people were injured and two people are dead after a mass shooting in Louisville.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Market Street. Officers arrived and found one man dead. He died before he could be taken to the hospital, police said.

WAVE News spoke to the mother of the victim, who identified him as 37-year-old Terrance Bethel.

Terrance Bethel, 37
Terrance Bethel, 37(Family Picture)

She said her son was out with friends at Southern Restaurant & Lounge, located at 301 West Market St. It was the restaurant’s last night open before temporarily closing.

The mother said Bethel is a father and has a 10-year-old daughter.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two other men and three women were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

One of the men was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

The rest are expected to survive their injuries.

Mitchell said a seventh victim was found at Jewish Hospital. The condition of the patient is unknown.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal.

